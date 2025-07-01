Cobb DA launching chaplain program to help her staff and victims of crime address trauma

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County’s District Attorney Sonya Allen is launching a new program to help address trauma from crime victims and members of her own staff.

More than 24 faith leaders in Cobb County have signed up to be a part of the chaplain program.

Allen says the goal is to bridge the gap between justice and grace. “Victims of crime, our own staff, and other witnesses to crime, they see terrible things, our ADAs, see terrible things, our investigators see terrible things. I just feel it’s good to have a partnership with members of the faith community.”

The program is voluntary.

Allen says they are still accepting applications for faith leaders interested in taking part.