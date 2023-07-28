Cobb County woman comes to the rescue for firefighter brother, donating kidney to save his life

ATLANTA — For nearly 30 years, Jeff Hackman has been saving lives and fighting fires in South Florida. But for the first time in his life, Hackman found himself being the one who needed to be rescued.

When asked how much he loves his job, Hackman told WSVN-TV: “Oh, my God. This is my life.”

A few years ago, Hackman got news that would change his life: he had kidney disease.

“It was found on a routine physical through my job at the fire department,” he told the TV station.

The disease eventually progressed to the point that Hackman could no longer be a frontline firefighter.

He said it was devastating to him.

A few weeks ago, after being pulled off his truck, Hackman got even worse news – his kidney function was way too low. He was left with two options.

“First dialysis, second death. That simple. When your kidneys aren’t filtering anymore, your body builds up toxicity, so to hear that I needed the help, to hear I was on the other side of that coin, was difficult to swallow,” Hackman told WSVN.

Hackman needed a new kidney and he needed to find a donor: “I’m like, ‘Wow, how do I ask? What do I do? Who do I ask?’ You don’t just walk up to someone, ‘Hey, you want to give me a kidney?’”

That’s when he put out a plea on Facebook. More than 100 people he knew offered to help, but it turned out there was only one match – his sister Dawn, who lives in Cobb County.

Doctors determined she was a perfect match for her brother, so Dawn Martin flew down to Miami to essentially save her brother’s life.

She’s home now, and recovering from the surgery, but told WSVN she’d do it again in a heartbeat.

“If I had the chance to save his life, I am going to do it. It’s just like a firefighter going into a fire, and you don’t think, you go,” Martin said. “I am functioning like a normal human with two kidneys.”

And for Hackman, he is now back with his truck and crew, just where he loves to be.

“This guy has been a firefighter for, what, 20 years, saving so many lives. You know, I can’t even compare to that. I saved one life,” Martin said.

“Thank you doesn’t cover it. Thank you. I love you,” Hackman told his sister.

