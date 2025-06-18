Cobb County woman charged after three dogs killed, 11 more missing

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County woman is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly releasing three dogs at busy intersections, where they were struck and killed by passing vehicles.

Jamie Penland had been caring for the dogs temporarily while they awaited permanent homes, according to Cobb County Animal Services Director Steve Hammond.

“It’s horrible that somebody would do that when there are other options,” Hammond told Channel 2 Action News.

Investigators say Penland let the animals out of her vehicle in traffic and then drove away. She is now charged with three felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Authorities are also searching for 11 additional dogs that were reportedly in Penland’s care but have not yet been located.

“We know of three that died, there may be more,” Hammond said. “We’re still missing 11 dogs.”

Anyone with information about the missing animals is urged to contact Cobb County Animal Services.

The investigation is ongoing.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story