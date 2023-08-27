Cobb County student recovering after getting hit by a school bus, family demands answers

MARIETTA, Ga. — A family is asking questions after a Cobb County School District bus hit a Wheeler High School student Friday afternoon.

The student is in the hospital with a broken neck, a broken hip, a severed ear and head trauma.

The student’s mother is by her side. Her grandmother, Ramona Allen, wants answers.

“My grandbaby is just lying there with the neck brace on and bruises head to toe, and it’s just terrifying,” said Allen.

The family said the teenager is not ready to share her name. She is a sophomore at Wheeler High School. She was about to cross Holt Street outside the school Friday afternoon when the bus hit her.

Her mother was standing on the other side of the street and saw it all happen.

Allen described receiving the phone call after the accident.

“It seemed like it took forever to get to the hospital. My daughter screaming, gut-wrenching screams. I’m trying to decipher what she’s saying,” said Allen.

Cobb County School District sent the following statement on Friday after the crash.

“This afternoon, there was an unfortunate accident involving a student pedestrian who was hit by a bus and was taken to the hospital for treatment. We are grateful for the quick actions of first responders. Our thoughts are with the student, who we wish a speedy recovery.”

The family now wants to know if the bus driver is still on the job and if the school has plans to put crossing guards on duty there.

“I’m just concerned for my granddaughter as well as other students who cross that path every day,” said Allen.

The honor roll student turns 16-years-old in two weeks. She was supposed to start learning to drive. Instead, she has to learn to walk again.

The student’s family has set up a GoFundMe to get assistance paying for her medical treatment.

