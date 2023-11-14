Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Announces Inmate death

MARIETTA, GA – On Monday, Nov. 13, an ambulance was dispatched to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center after a detainee, Fernando Carr, experienced chest pains and began seizing.

The detainee was booked into the ADC on Nov. 1, 2023, with a documented heart condition and a drug addiction.

Mr. Carr was in the recreation yard when he began experiencing chest pains. He was immediately taken to the infirmary and given fluids. He was initially responsive when engaging with the medical staff. While receiving care, he began to have another episode, at which time immediate life-saving techniques were administered by medical personnel.

Mr. Carr passed away Monday at Kennestone Hospital.

Sheriff Owens has notified the Georgia Bureau of Investigations of his passing. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has begun a standard internal investigation to ensure protocols were followed. The Cobb County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

Carr dies just days apart from another DeKalb county inmate.

DeKalb county sheriff Melody Maddox tells WSB 33-year-old Michael Breedlove suffered a medical emergency in his cell. The medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

Breedlove had been behind bars since July on drug related charges.



