Cobb County Sheriff’s Office to add new K-9 specializing in child abuse cases

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb deputies are introducing a new K-9 officer that specializes in finding hidden electronic devices.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said the new K-9 will play a role in finding hidden electronic devices that often contain key evidence in cases of sex trafficking, child pornography, online predators and other serious crimes.

Deputies said in cases like this, electronic devices have critical evidence which is often difficult for investigators to find.

The K-9 was donated to the department by Defenders For Children, an organization that fights child abuse.

Its name has not been released.

Cobb deputies will introduce its new K-9 officer in the coming weeks, according to a news release.