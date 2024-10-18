Cobb County Schools remove 6 more ‘explicit’ books they say are inappropriate for children

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Six more books have been removed from Cobb County Schools because, according to the superintendent, they “contain sexually explicit or graphic content inappropriate for children.”

Cobb County Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced the removal of the books during a Board of Education meeting on Thursday.

During Thursday’s board meeting, Ragsdale said he was simply doing as directed.

“Once again, as you have directed me to do previously, I am informing the Board that we are withdrawing six more books from general circulation in our District’s media centers. After review, it has been determined these books contain sexually explicit and graphic content unsuitable for children to access in public schools,” he said.

Additionally, Ragsdale referred to criticism of the removals as political in nature while associating it, in part, with the coming presidential election.

“I know that it is election season, and during such times, the truth is often considered an acceptable casualty if it gets more votes. For the most part, like with most things political, I ignore it. But in the last month, it has reached a fever pitch, and a number of individuals are saying things that are not only untruthful but they know are untruthful. I want to set it straight,” the superintendent said at the meeting. “This is not a ‘book ban.’ Those spreading that lie do not want me to remind you that this is an incredibly focused removal based entirely on not providing children with unrestricted access to sexually explicit and graphic material.”

He said suggesting the differences of opinion did not “entitle you to your own facts” and that certain opinions critical of the removals were equivalent to dismissing “deeply held concerns of a tremendous number of Cobb County citizens.”

Ragsdale also pushed back on what he said were comments made in the past week by a local politician who said the district was targeting books by gay authors, books with gay characters, or books by authors of certain ethnicities.

“This is not ‘the Board of Education going in after LGBTQ kids and teachers and families,’ as was claimed by a Cobb politician this week. People who say that are lying to you,” Ragsdale said. “In total, even with the titles I will mention tonight, this is a grand total of thirty-two books out of more than a million. Those million-plus works are incredibly broad and represent an array of experiences and individuals. However, they do not contain sexually explicit and graphic content inappropriate for children.”

Critics of the removals have repeatedly claimed the district is banning books with LGBTQ+ themes.

The superintendent did not name the politician before moving on to a fourth criticism he sought to push back on, saying it was not true that removing sexually explicit materials was the same as removing books like “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and that those who “who compare this to restrictions of works widely considered to be literature are lying to you.”

As he’s done previously, Ragsdale urged those who did not want the books removed from the school system’s circulation to read excerpts, research the books and to go online to learn more about them.

The six books that were removed on Oct. 17 include:

“Summer of Owen Todd” by Tony Abbott

“More Happy Than Not” by Adam Silvera

“This Book Is Gay” by Juno Dawson

“We Know It Was You” by Maggie Thrash

“The Sun and Her Flowers” by Rupi Kaur

“City of Saints and Thieves” by Natalie C. Anderson

Those six join a list that previously contained 26 others, including:

“A Court of Wings and Ruin” by Sarah J. Maas

“A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas

“A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas

“A Court of Frost and Starlight” by Sarah J. Maas

“A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas

“Ironfire” by David Ball

“Laid edited” by Shannon Teresa Boodram

“Crank” by Ellen Hopkins

Ellen Hopkins “Tricks” by Ellen Hopkins

“Push” by Sapphire

“Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur

“It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover

“It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

“The Infinite Moment of Us” by Lauren Myracle

“The Casual Vacancy” by J.K. Rowling

“Identical” by Ellen Hopkins

“All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson

“Juliet Takes a Breath” by Gabby Rivera

“Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson

“City of Thieves” by David Benioff

“Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews

“Flamer” by Mike Curato

“Blankets” by Craig Thompson

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky

“Lucky” by Alice Sebold

Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher



