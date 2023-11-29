Cobb County School District making changes to special education curriculum after parents speak out

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Clarity about Cobb County School District’s special education curriculum is surfacing after parents voiced confusion about what if anything is going to happen to it.

One parent told WSB she was told special needs middle schoolers will be impacted, while another parent says she was told there won’t be a program-wide change but there could be changes to a child’s individual need.

“I would like to get a clear answer from the district as to what changes are coming,” said Maleka Burnette whose child has autism.

Burnette said she felt like she was being left in the dark and tried to get some answers during an IEP meeting on Wednesday.

“No one really has a clear answer as to what’s coming,” said Burnette.

Burnette says she was told her child would not be impacted.

In a statement sent to WSB, a Cobb County School District spokesperson said:

“To better support the needs of Cobb students, some families may see changes in how their individual child is supported. We encourage families with questions to talk to their child’s case manager about the individual needs and supports for their child. Every student will continue to receive individualized support and their full continuum of services, according to their IEP.”

Jeff Hubbard, the president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, says he’s been in direct contact with the district about its plan to transform how children are taught in special education.

“When possible, they are going to be taking students out of small group settings, out of individualized settings, when the child’s IEP indicates that they may be able to do the work in a general classroom with support with a co-teacher with a shared teacher,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard says the changes will be a case-by-case situation for the individual needs of each child.

“For some children, there will be no change. They will be in the same setting. For some children it may be that they will receive additional instruction in a classroom because academically it’s in their be,” said Hubbard.

WSB-TV’s Michele Newell contributed to this report.