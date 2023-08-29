Cobb County road could be closed for days after partial collapse during storm

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — According to the Cobb County Government, a road in Smyrna is shut down after Monday’s severe storms across the area.

Spring Hill Parkway south of Cumberland Boulevard is closed due to a storm drain failure that washed out the road.

Cobb County Government posted a photo of a massive hole on Spring Hill Parkway on Facebook.

Cobb County says the Department of Transportation crews were working multiple flooded roads due to storms.

The county advised drivers to use extreme caution when driving at night.

They also provided an alternate route Mt. Wilkenson Parkway.

Crews say the road could possibly be closed for days until it is fixed.





