Cobb County police recover drugs, guns, and money in significant drug bust

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb County sheriff’s office announced on Monday they had conducted a major drug bust in collaboration with the Marietta Cobb Smyrna (MCS) Narcotics Taskforce.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office on Instagram, “The seizure resulted from a traffic stop and search warrant conducted by the Marietta Cobb Smyrna (MCS) Narcotics Taskforce. MCS, a multi-jurisdictional task force formed in 1980 and commanded by a Major from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, works tirelessly to keep dangerous drugs and weapons off our streets.”

They seized $261,197 in cash, 39 grams of cocaine, five grams of fentanyl, marijuana, five firearms, and 867 grams of heroin. That is equivalent to 2,000 tablets.

“This collaboration between agencies continues to make Cobb County a safer place to live.” The office said.

The multi-law enforcement collaboration included the Smyrna Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, the Marietta Police Department. The Cobb County DA, Sonya F. Allen, was also tagged in the Instagram post.

This investigation is still active.