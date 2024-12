COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County Police have identified the man killed in a hit and run crash over the Thanksgiving weekend.

30-year-old Jose Ortega-Dominguez of Smyrna was killed while walking outside of a marked crosswalk on Pat Mell Road around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The vehicle that struck him did not stop.

Anyone with information on the driver involved is asked to call Cobb police.