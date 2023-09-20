Cobb County police find unexploded grenades in home of late veteran

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — While inside the home of a veteran who recently passed away, Cobb County police had to deal with a rare situation.

Officers were made aware this week of several unexploded grenades dating back more than 50 years.

The Cobb County bomb squad then responded to the scene to ensure the explosives were not a potential danger.

Cobb authorities said this was an example of how each day in law enforcement can present unique challenges.

Police did not identify the veteran who passed or share which war he fought in.

