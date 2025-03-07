Cobb County Police Chief announces retirement after 35 years

COBB COUNTY, GA — After a 35-year career with the Cobb County Police Department, Chief Stuart VanHoozer has announced his retirement, effective at the end of April. Reflecting on his time in service, VanHoozer expressed pride in the accomplishments of his team over the past three years, during which he served as Chief.

In an interview with Channel 2 Action News, VanHoozer shared his decision to step down, stating that he is at peace with his choice. “I am at peace that my officers are alive and well. I’m at peace that we are hiring better. I am at peace that crime is low,” VanHoozer said. He noted the significant improvements within the department during his tenure, including a stronger sense of calmness and confidence among the officers.

Looking ahead, VanHoozer emphasized his desire to spend more time with his family. “I want to be a better dad, a better husband, and a better son,” he explained.

During his time as Chief, VanHoozer led several initiatives, including a new defensive tactics program aimed at de-escalating situations. Under his leadership, crime in Cobb County decreased by 50% in the past year, a statistic he is particularly proud of.

While the department prepares for his departure, the future of the police chief position remains unclear, with no announcement yet on his successor.

VanHoozer’s retirement marks the end of an era for the Cobb County Police Department, and his contributions will be remembered by both the department and the community.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story