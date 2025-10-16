Cobb County officials warn of rising litter, safety risks from unsecured loads

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County transportation officials say they’re seeing a major increase in trash and debris along county roadways; uncovered vehicle loads are a big part of the problem.

The county’s Department of Transportation reports it is on pace to collect 140 tons of litter this year, up from 124 tons last year. Officials say much of it comes from drivers who fail to properly secure their loads before hitting the road.

Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy says the issue isn’t just unsightly, it’s dangerous.

“It would alarm you to know how many times a day we pick up a mattress, a spare tire, car parts, or even yard debris from yard waste where people have tried to go to the dump but not secured or covered their loads,” McPhilamy said.

He added that drivers take a real risk when hauling uncovered items. “The problem with not securing your load is that you’re rolling the dice; you have no idea if you’ll make it there in one piece with your load intact.”

McPhilamy emphasized that debris such as ladders, gravel, and other loose materials can quickly become road hazards.

“From the mattress to the ladder, to the pile of gravel, all of those items cause trouble for all of the other drivers trying to navigate,” he said.

County and police officials are reminding drivers that failing to properly secure a load can result in a misdemeanor charge and a fine.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story