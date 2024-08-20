Cobb County officials say bacteria levels ‘slightly elevated’ at Lake Acworth due to sewage spill

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Officials will continue testing on Lake Acworth after elevated bacteria levels were reported due to a sewage spill on Friday.

The bacteria levels on the lake were still too high on Monday, officials say.

Cobb County Water officials restricted access to the Beach at Cauble Park and South Shore Parks.

Officials previously said the elevated levels were below the threshold for swimming, but out of caution, Cobb Water and the city of Acworth will continue to restrict access to Lake Acworth.

Officials previously said an abundance of grease clogged a sewer line near a creek that feeds into the lake. Crews cleared the line, but noticed a fish kill nearby, which triggered a warning and testing for bacteria.

There was also heavy rain that caused bacteria levels to increase over the weekend.

“Even though we’re at still slightly elevated bacteria levels, we don’t know if it’s left over from the overflow or just a normal occurrence because of the heavy rain,” said Cobb County official Ross Cavitt.

The levels are not high enough to ban swimming, officials add. Acworth city officials will continue posting advisories at lake access points.