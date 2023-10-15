Local

Cobb County man drowns while dropping anchor in west Georgia lake

West Point Lake

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man drowned Saturday morning, according to deputies.

Deputies in Troup County say they were called to West Point Lake near the Liberty Hill access area just after 7:30 a.m. to a possible drowning.

Investigators learned three men were on a boat when one went over the front while dropping the anchor and went into the water.

Dive teams searched for hours and eventually found 33-year-old Johnathon Alvarado’s body at 1:15 p.m.

Authorities say Alvarado’s death appears to be a tragic accident.

Charges are not expected to be filed.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!