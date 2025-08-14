Local

Cobb County jury indicts Austell man charged with murder in pair of July 4 shootings

By WSB Radio News Staff
Typical modern prison bars. Symbolic illustrative background
FILE PHOTO: Cobb County jury indicts Austell man charged with murder in pair of July 4 shootings (Iurii Gagarin - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County grand jury has indicted a man on more than a dozen charges in connection with a pair of shootings in Austell.

23-year-old Demaree Baker is accused of shooting one man in the face at an Austell apartment complex on the evening of July 4.

Minutes later, he shot a second victim multiple times in an attempted carjacking.

That man later died.

Baker was arrested six days after the shootings. At the time of the arrest Cobb Police Sgt. Eric smith said, “it appears that it was a random carjacking. There was no connection between the victim and the suspect.”

Baker is facing 14 charges including malice murder.

He is at the Cobb County Jail without bond.

