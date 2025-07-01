Cobb County grandmother wrongfully jailed after being mistaken for meth trafficking suspect

COBB COUNTY, GA — Family members are speaking out after an 83-year-old Cobb County woman was mistakenly arrested and jailed for a crime she didn’t commit.

Alice Cordell was on a routine trip to the store when a Bartow County police officer ran her license plate and discovered what appeared to be an active warrant for methamphetamine trafficking. She was taken into custody and spent several hours in jail.

“She was just going to the store,” said her grandson, Jacob Cordell, in an interview with Channel 2 Action News. “A police officer in Bartow decided he was going to run her plate, and when he did, he found there was a warrant for her arrest for trafficking methamphetamine.”

Authorities later determined the warrant was meant for someone else. The real suspect’s name was off by just one letter, leading to the mistaken identity. Alice Cordell was released after the error was discovered.

The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office said the mistake was not intentional and that it takes full responsibility for the error.