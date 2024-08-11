Cobb County DA warning metro residents of scams targeting attorneys, defendants

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady put out a warning this week about a new “imposter scam targeting defendants and attorneys” in the metro Atlanta area.

According to the alert from the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, “fraudsters pose as prosecutors from the Cobb District Attorney’s Office.”

The DA said attorneys and their clients should be suspicious of emails that ask for money for court costs and fines in exchange for closing cases and expunging records.

“Please verify the authenticity of these emails before sending any payment, as these fraudsters claim to be from my office and claim they were acting with authority from Cobb Superior Court Judges,” Broady said in a statement.

The DA’s office reminded metro residents that they do not solicit payments by email and will never ask for payment to close a case.

To stay safe amid the potential fraudulent calls, the DA’s office gave some recommendations to avoid harm:

If you have a current case, please contact your attorney or the prosecuting agency to verify the information.

File a report with your local law enforcement agency.



