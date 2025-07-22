Cobb County commissioners set to vote on $1.3 billion budget

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County commissioners are set to hold their final public hearing and vote Tuesday night on a proposed $1.3 billion budget that includes employee raises and increased funding, all while keeping property tax rates flat.

The proposed budget outlines raises of 2% to 5% for county employees and allocates an additional $18 million to the general fund. The vote comes after county leaders successfully closed a projected $7 million deficit.

Officials credit stronger than expected property tax growth and lower healthcare costs for helping balance the budget without increasing the tax burden on residents.