Cobb County commissioners delay vote on appointment of its new police chief

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County commissioners have postponed a vote on the appointment of James Ferrell as the county’s new police chief.

The vote was originally scheduled for Tuesday evening, but that has been moved to the October 28 meeting.

The delay was requested by Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, who wanted to address issues related to the search and selection process for a new chief.

Ferrell has been serving as interim chief since April, following the retirement of former Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer.