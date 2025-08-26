Local

Cobb County commissioners could vote on proposed veterans memorial

Renderings of a planned veterans memorial in Cobb County (Cobb County Memorial Foundation)
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb County Memorial Foundation has asked commissioners for $1 million to finish a memorial honoring veterans who served the United States.

“All we’re asking for is a million dollars so we can finish this memorial—not only for veterans, but for those who have passed in the line of duty protecting our freedom,” said Cobb County Memorial Foundation member Melissa Krudwig.

Cobb County commissioners may decide whether to help fund the veterans memorial planned for the space near the Cobb Civic Center.

Some veterans have questioned why a decade has passed and construction on the memorial still has not begun. However, the foundation has cited ongoing funding and planning concerns.

Krudwig says the meeting scheduled on Tuesday evening will be attended by many who have served for the country.

