Cobb County Commission approves of slight increase in pay for board members

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb County Commission approves an increase in the pay for members of the Board of Elections and Registration, but not as much as the workers requested.

Elections Acting Director Michael D’Itri says the monthly stipend has remained the same for 35 years, and now they’re required to put in more time.

“The culture, the environment, the atmosphere of elections has changed drastically over the years. A lot of special called meetings,” D’Itri said.

After looking at monthly stipends in Fulton County, they asked for $600 for the Chair and $500 for the members, but the commission voted to approve a monthly stipend of $450 for the Chair and $350 for members, which is in effect as of October 1.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.