Some lanes on I-75 in Cobb County reopen after investigation

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb County bomb squad has responded after authorities shut down I-75 in both directions “indefinitely” due to a “suspicious item in the roadway,” according to Cobb County police officials.

Cobb County fire and police responded to I-75 south near Delk Road just before Windy Hill Road in Marietta around 4 p.m. to investigate a suspicious item in the roadway.

Cobb County Bomb Squad units also responded to the scene with a robot looking to investigate the suspicious package.

On the WSB Jam Cam, the activity is concentrated on I-75/sb past Delk Rd. All southbound motorists should use Cobb Parkway until further notice. The I-75/nb Express Lanes are also shut down. Northbound traffic is stopped north of I-285 and southbound past Delk Road.

Northbound drivers are encouraged to use the general-purpose lanes of I-75.

“This stretch of roadway will be shut down indefinitely. Avoid the area and seek alternate routes,” Cobb County police said.

Some emergency crews remain on the scene.

This is a developing story.