Cobb County approves of new program to train paramedics

COBB COUNTY, GA — A new program in partnership with Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service and approved by commissioners will double the number of paramedics trained in the county each year by having two classes instead of one.

EMS Division Chief Nick Adams says this is a leap forward.

“Having more paramedics on the street is gonna make response times quicker. It’s gonna get paramedics to the patient’s side quicker, and overall save more lives, which is really the goal.”

The first class of 20 new paramedics will start their training in late August.