Cobb County animal shelter now more than 20% over capacity

Staffers with Cobb County Animal Services are posting to social media, asking people to adopt the dogs and cats that have rapidly filled up the shelter this month.

Just last week alone, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports more than 200 animals were admitted to the Cobb shelter, packing into the Marietta location “that is now 23% over capacity, said Steve Hammond, the animal services director.”

Hammond added that “off the charts” intakes have recently inundated the shelter.

Summer months are typically the busiest for animal shelters, Hammond told The AJC’s Taylor Croft.

“Cobb is not alone — DeKalb and Fulton county shelters, operated by Lifeline Animal Project, have also reported an overflow of animals in recent weeks and have turned to euthanasia to create more space,” Croft writes.

You can go to cobbcounty.org/pets, dekalbanimalservices.com, or fultonanimalservices.com to learn more about available animals, upcoming events, and volunteer and job opportunities.





