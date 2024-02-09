Cobb community gathers for school safety forum after latest gun incidents

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Parents, students, teachers, and leaders gathered for a school safety forum to find solutions after multiple gun incidents on Cobb County School campuses, including a double shooting.

They gathered at the Vaughn Cultural Arts Center on Thursday and had to close the doors to the meeting once capacity reached 125.

Many parents were worried for their kids’ safety.

The Cobb community learned Thursday night a third person is now facing charges following a shootout in the parking lot of McEachern High School on Feb. 1.

Jean Germain, 20, was injured in a shootout and now faces charges along with two other students, ages 16 and 17.

The Cobb County Police Chief Stuart Vanhoozer was among many in attendance at Thursday’s meeting.

“He was charged with possession of a firearm and loitering,” said Vanhoozer.

School board member Leroy Tre’ Hutchins hosted the meeting to discuss the ongoing recent safety issues on school campuses around the district and potential solutions.

“We are moving slow on what we need to do to ensure school safety,” said Hutchins.

Many students and parents called for major changes at McEachern and blamed the school’s overall safety operations.

“There was a lot of operational failure,” said one parent.

Including flaws among the school leadership and management.

Germain is the third suspect in the shooting but he is not yet in custody.

Everything that was discussed in the meeting Thursday night will be taken to the superintendent and district leaders to consider.





©2024 Cox Media Group