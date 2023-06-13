Clayton police issue Mattie’s Call for missing 24-year-old woman

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Clayton County have issued a Mattie’s Call for a missing 24-year-old womand.

Police say Saahira Dundford was last seen wearing gray and white shorts, black sandals, a black beanie cap and a flower-patterned bookbag.

She is described as 5′02″ and 177 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

It’s unclear how long she’s been missing or where she was last seen.

A Mattie’s call is usually issued for a person with a disability or an elderly person.

Police did not confirm if Dundford has a disability.

