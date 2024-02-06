Clayton inmate slips her cuffs, pulls fire alarm to escape from hospital, manhunt underway

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate in Clayton County has escaped from Southern Regional Medical Center in Clayton County on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The inmate was identified as Brandi Marie Cannon. She was arrested on February 2 on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of tools during the commission of a crime, giving a false name, violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

Cannon was taken to the hospital after telling officers she swallowed drugs before being taken to the jail.

Law enforcement are currently searching for the escaped inmate.

She is described to have dark hair and dark eyes, 5′5″, and 150lbs. She was last seen wearing a camouflage t-shirt and black tights.

Investigators say she slipped through her cuffs and then pulled the fire alarm to escape from the medical center.

If anyone sees Brandi Marie Cannon, you are asked to call 911 or Text TIP CCSOGA followed by your message, to 888777.