Man found dead inside a Riverdale apartment, police say

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway in Clayton County Wednesday night.
Clayton County police were called to the 5000 block of Hwy. 85 in Riverdale just before 9:45 p.m. in reference to a person being shot.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound lying in the floor of an apartment. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim has been identified as Norman E. Johnson.
Investigators have not released information on potential suspects.
They say the investigation is active and more details will be released soon.
