Clayton County woman disappears on her way to work

Sara Bell (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a woman who disappeared while on her way to work.

Clayton County police said they are looking for 32-year-old Sara Bell, last seen in the 5200 block of Norman Blvd in College Park at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Bell’s family told police she would work at the Waffle House on Old National Hwy when she disappeared.

She is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 186 pounds. Bell was last seen wearing a black Waffle House shirt, pants, shoes, and a pink book bag.

Anyone with information regarding Bell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

