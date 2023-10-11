Clayton County Schools to give teachers, other staff a retention bonus

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Just in time for the holidays, Clayton County Schools is giving its teachers some extra cash to keep them on the job.

The district is giving its teachers a $1,500 retention bonus.

Other staff, such as custodians, office workers, and cafeteria staff will get $1,000.

“Our educators and support personnel are the heart and soul of Clayton County Public Schools. This incentive update is a testament to our deep appreciation for their dedication, especially as rising costs of living impact our families daily,” Superintendent Anthony Smith said. “We remain committed to fostering a thriving educational community where the contributions of our staff are often celebrated and rewarded. Without question, our staff contributions to improving outcomes in our school system and community are paramount to our success.”

The bonuses will be handed out at the end of December.

The bonus will not be given to contracted or part-time employees, according to the district.

