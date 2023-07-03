Clayton County police searching for 33-year-old woman missing since April

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are searching for a woman who hasn’t been seen since April.

Police said 33-year-old April McGowan was reported missing by family members on April 27. She was last seen in the 700 block of Dixon Road in Jonesboro.

She is described as 5′03″ and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police did not give a description of a vehicle she could be in or what she was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

