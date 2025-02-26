Clayton County Police Officer injured in SWAT standoff

CLAYTON COUNTY — A Clayton County police officer was rushed to Grady Hospital after being shot during a SWAT standoff on Tara Boulevard. The officer sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and is expected to recover.

The confrontation erupted following an initial report of a shooting on the 300 block of Arrowhead Boulevard in Jonesboro. According to Clayton County Lt. Ricky Porter, officers responded to the scene where an exchange of gunfire took place between law enforcement and the suspect.

According to WSBTV, Officers were able to gather information about the suspect, then track him to a home in the 700 block of Summerchase Drive in Jonesboro. Police say the suspect refused to leave that home and the Clayton County SWAT Unit responded to the address.

The suspect was shot multiple times and remains in critical condition. Authorities have not yet released details on the condition of the original shooting victim from Arrowhead Boulevard.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has taken over this ongoing investigation.