Local

Clayton County police looking for missing bipolar and schizophrenic teen

Noel Tapia

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are looking for a missing teenager diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

On Saturday just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Hannover Circle in Stockbridge about a 14-year-old boy who is missing.

Police say he walked away from his home.

Noel Tapia is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes.

He is 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs about 184 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his location is urged to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or dial 911.

