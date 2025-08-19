Clayton County police chief says he’d like to decriminalize marijuana in the county

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Clayton County is the latest jurisdiction to look at decriminalizing marijuana.

The updated ordinance would only involve those caught with less than an ounce.

Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts says there wouldn’t be any jail time, and they could only issue a civil citation of up to $150.

That is a big step down from the current punishment.

“The way it is written now, we would arrest you on a state charge, you’d go to jail and could receive a fine up to $1000 and spend less than 12 months in jail,” Roberts said.

He says he wants to focus on education and recovery for young offenders, rather than giving them a criminal record.

The change still needs approval from the commission.