Local

Clayton County police arrest accused serial rapist who drugged, attacked multiple women

Clayton County Police Department (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police have arrested a 27-year-old man accused of being a serial rapist.

Police said Edward Samuel Huffman was arrested on Sept. 13 after an investigation found he’d drugged, sodomized and raped multiple women over several years.

“Based on the number of rapes Huffman is accused of committing, he is currently considered to be a serial rapist,” the department said in a statement.

Officials did not say how many rapes they believe Huffman is connected to or when the rapes started.

Police will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. at police headquarters to release more information on Huffman’s arrest.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!