Clayton County police arrest accused serial rapist who drugged, attacked multiple women

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police have arrested a 27-year-old man accused of being a serial rapist.

Police said Edward Samuel Huffman was arrested on Sept. 13 after an investigation found he’d drugged, sodomized and raped multiple women over several years.

“Based on the number of rapes Huffman is accused of committing, he is currently considered to be a serial rapist,” the department said in a statement.

Officials did not say how many rapes they believe Huffman is connected to or when the rapes started.

Police will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. at police headquarters to release more information on Huffman’s arrest.



