Clayton County Officials to distribute free gun lockboxes to promote safety

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — In an effort to prevent gun thefts and accidental shootings, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts and District Attorney Tasha Mosley are teaming up to distribute 500 heavy-duty lockboxes to local gun owners.

The giveaway, funded through grant money, aims to help residents secure firearms at home and in vehicles. Lt. Ricky Porter emphasized the importance of preventing thefts and protecting children, citing cases where unsecured firearms led to tragic accidents.

“With more people openly carrying and keeping firearms in their cars, we’ve seen a rise in gun thefts from vehicles and homes,” Porter said. “It’s a preventable problem, and securing firearms properly can save lives.”

An analysis by gun safety group Everytown, using recent FBI data, found that a gun is stolen from a vehicle every nine minutes in the U.S. Metro Atlanta jurisdictions have been raising awareness about rising firearm thefts in recent years.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Clayton County Police Headquarters (7911 N. McDonough Drive) from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Lockboxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to county residents with valid ID. Safety experts and juvenile court authorities will also be on-site to provide guidance on responsible firearm storage.

Officials hope the initiative will not only deter theft but also prevent tragic incidents involving unsecured guns.