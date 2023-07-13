Clayton County lifts boil water advisory after thousands left without water for nearly two days

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The boil water advisory issued for northern Clayton County after a contractor hit a water main has been lifted.

Clayton County announced the lift of the advisory shortly after midnight Thursday.

“Clayton County Water Authority (CCWA) has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for customers in the north end of Clayton County that experienced temporary low pressure or no water on July 11 after all test samples came back negative of any harmful bacteria and the water is safe to consume,” the release from CCWA read.

Clayton County originally issued a precautionary boil water advisory after a contractor hit a water main Tuesday.

According to Clayton County Water Authority, a Georgia Power contractor hit a 24-inch water main at 1187 Morrow Road while drilling.

The City of Morrow Fire Department posted photos of flooding in one of its neighborhoods.

Customers in Forest Park, Ellenwood, College Park, Morrow, and Lake City were under the boil water advisory.

“When I came out and saw all of that water, I could not believe it,” neighbor Judy Thomas said.

