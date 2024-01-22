Clayton County dogs in desperate need of forever home by end of the week

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Animal Control officials have posted a new list of dogs who risk euthanasia.
Officials said 24 dogs must find homes by Jan. 25th at 3 p.m., or else they will be euthanized.
According to the shelter, the reason the 25 dogs are at risk is due to overcrowding.
The following are the dogs are at risk of being euthanized:
- Athena: Timid, People shy, non-dog reactive, cat-friendly
- Smokey: People and dog-friendly
- Young: People-friendly, unknown if dog-friendly, high energy, parvo quarantine
- Fluffy: People and dog-friendly
- Pandora: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, Parvo quarantine
- Isis: People and dog-friendly
- Peanut: People and dog-friendly, high-energy
- Ysme: People and dog-friendly, parvo quarantine
- Ridley: Timid, people shy, dog friendly
- Eli: People and dog-friendly, neutered, very sweet
- Gumdrop: People and dog-friendly, parvo quarantine
- Holly: Parvo quarantine, people and dog-friendly, very sweet
- Jesse: Parvo quarantine, people and dog-friendly, very sweet, high-energy
- Penny: Spayed, parvo quarantine, people shy, dog reactive, single dog home, kennel cough, medical rescue
- Damion: Parvo quarantine, people and dog-friendly, very sweet
- King: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, high-energy
- River: Timid, non dog reactive
- Marli: Kennel cough, parvo quarantine, people and dog-friendly, very sweet, high-energy
- Emmy: People friendly, dog reactive, in heat
- Dewey: Parvo quarantine, people and dog-friendly, very sweet
- Rousy: People and dog-friendly
- Chae: People and dog friendly, very sweet, parvo quarantine
- Chip: Bonded with Dale, people and dog friendly, very sweet, parvo quarantine
- Dale: Bonded with Chip, people and dog friendly, very sweet, parvo quarantine
To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.
©2024 Cox Media Group