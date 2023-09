The doctor hired, Jackson Gates, routinely highlights autopsy findings on social media.

However, Jessica Ross and Treveon Taylor say when they paid Gates $25-hundred dollars, the pathologist never sought, nor did they give permission for any such video.

The alleged graphic images of the decapitated baby Isaiah were posted online, causing them shock, humiliation, and outrage.

A new Fulton County lawsuit says they reported Gates to the medical examiners board and are seeking punitive damages.