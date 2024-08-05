Classroom temperatures ‘holding steady’ at DeKalb elementary school dealing with A/C issues

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County elementary school dealing with air conditioning problems says classrooms are cooled off for the students first day on Monday.

The A/C issues at Kingsley Elementary School in Dunwoody began on Friday. Parents said it was 85 degrees in the classrooms when they went to the school’s open house.

Workers installed two portable 40-ton air conditioner units to cool off the building. In a letter sent to parents Sunday, school officials said temperatures have been holding steady.

“Your comfort and safety remain our top priorities. The Operations Team will continue to monitor the HVAC system’s performance throughout the week and provide updates as needed. We have plans in place to manage any rooms that may become warm during the day. When visiting campus, please help us by closing classroom doors behind you, as our hallways are not air-conditioned,” Dr. Tyra Harris-Thompson said.

District officials said the air conditioner units will be there until permanent repairs can be made to the building HVAC systems.

Several concerned parents including Katy Lucey said she loves the Dunwoody school, but that it has had issues with heating and cooling for a few years now.

“We’ve been asking for a new HVAC since 2019,” she said. “We’re a smaller school. We’re a Title 1 school, and so we just want to make sure we get the same treatment as all the other elementary schools in DeKalb County.”

