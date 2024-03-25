Clark Atlanta students, faculty told to shelter in place as police investigate suspicious package

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a suspicious package found on the main campus of Clark Atlanta University in southwest Atlanta.

A Clark Atlanta spokesperson confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the university sent an alert for their students and faculty to shelter in place until further notice.

The university said Atlanta police will handle the investigation.

Morehouse and Spelman also sent an alert to their students to warn them about the Clark Atlanta shelter in place.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for the latest on this developing story

©2024 Cox Media Group