Clark Atlanta brings updates to campus with 3 new buildings

ATLANTA — Changes are coming to the Clark Atlanta University campus.

The HBCU will build three new facilities, simultaneously.

School officials say the centerpiece of the project is a state-of-the-art residence hall that will accommodate 400 students.

The residence hall is the first of its kind to be built and owned by CAU since 1996.

“Today’s decision by Clark Atlanta University’s Board is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our scholars’ success. It is a direct response to the increasing enrollment and the need for on-campus student housing,” CAU President George T. French, Jr said.

The university is also going to build a second dining hall and a student success center.

According to school officials, the center will help streamline resources and programs to support student success. It will focus on fostering collaborative efforts and accelerating initiatives to enhance student persistence and completion.