City of Winder resource fair canceled due to heavy rain

BARROW COUNTY, GA — The resource fair that was scheduled for Friday evening in Winder has been canceled due to heavy rain in the area, city officials said.

The event was scheduled to take place at Jug Tavern Park from 6 to 9 p.m. as part of a pep rally celebrating school spirit.

“Due to heavy rain, tonight’s TGIFF: Pep Rally (Sept. 5, 6–9 p.m.) has been canceled," Winder city officials said. “Thank you for your understanding—we look forward to celebrating together Oct. 3 for Barrels and Brews.”

Organizers say the goal was to balance fun with thoughtful opportunities for healing. The resource fair was scheduled to take place just one day after the one-year anniversary of the deadly Apalachee High School shooting.

City spokesperson Sara Freeland previously said the city hoped the event would help families who are still coping with the trauma of last year’s shooting while creating space to celebrate the community’s resilience.

Earlier this week, Winder honored the shooting victims with new flagpole banners. “The four designs feature the Apalachee High School logo, ‘We Are Barrow Strong,’ ‘Love Will Prevail,’ and ‘Their Light Shines On,’ along with the names of Christian Angulo, Mason Schermerhorn, Richard Aspinwall, and Cristina Irimie,” officials said.

The two teachers who were killed, Aspinwall and Irimie, were also added to the National Memorial to Fallen Educators in June.