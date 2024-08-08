City shows off Atlanta to Sundance officials as it makes the case to bring festival here in 2027

ATLANTA — City officials are working hard to try and land the Sundance Film Festival.

Atlanta has been named one of six finalists for the festival that was started by actor Robert Redford’s company in the 1970s.

Sundance attracts more than 100,000 visitors to Park City, Utah every year. The Sundance Institute’s contract with Utah is set to expire in 2026.

Last week, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens along with private sector, community partners, and cultural ambassadors welcomed members of the Sundance Institute “to explore all that Atlanta has to offer.”

Photos shared on the city’s Facebook page showed the group touring the Fox Theatre, the Plaza Theater, and other sites across the city.

The city officially submitted a proposal to host the festival in June.

“Atlanta is a diverse and inclusive city of creatives, thinkers, artists and storytellers who are aligned with the core values of the Sundance Film Festival and who want to see Atlanta add to the legacy of Sundance,” Dickens said. “As we move through this process, we will continue to shine a light on the art, culture and unique attributes of Atlanta in hopes of winning the opportunity to engage and inspire the next generation of Sundance filmmakers and attendees.”

The other cities being considered are:

Boulder, Colorado

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Louisville, Kentucky

Park City/Salt Lake City, Utah

Cincinnati, Ohio

If selected, Atlanta would host the festival starting in 2027.