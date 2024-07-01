City Council approves $2M settlement for students tased by APD officers during 2020 protests

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council approved a settlement for two college students who were pulled from their car and tased during 2020 protests in downtown Atlanta.

In a 13 to 1 approval during the council meeting on Monday afternoon, Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim were granted a $2 million settlement.

In May of 2020, Morehouse student Young and Spelman student Pilgrim were stuck in Atlanta traffic as the streets were filled with protesters in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Young and Pilgrim, who were not part of the protests, said they pulled out their phones to record what they saw.

A viral video showed officers using their Tasers and forcing the students out of the car.

Police released body camera video from the incident and later fired two of the officers for excessive force.

Young and Pilgrim filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Atlanta, saying they wanted officials to take responsibility for what happened to them that night.

On Monday, the city agreed to the settlement.

According to official documents, $1 million will go to Young, and $1 million will go to Pilgrim.