City of Atlanta and Georgia Power announce ‘Light Up the Night’ safety effort ahead of Halloween

By WSB Radio News Staff
FILE PHOTO: Make sure that trick-or-treating is safe and fun this Halloween. (Rawpixel/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ATLANTA — A day before trick-or-treaters take to the streets, the City of Atlanta and Georgia Power are spotlighting their “Light Up the Night” initiative; a program that has installed more than 40,000 energy-efficient streetlights across the city.

Georgia Power’s Amanda Sowells says the project has improved safety and visibility in more than 100 neighborhoods. “For visibility with helping reduce crime and fatalities, and with overall walking safety,” Sowells said.

She added that the brighter lighting is especially meaningful on nights like Halloween.

“Before, in darker areas, children may not have felt comfortable walking through the streets, but with the help of our new and improved streetlights, there are brighter areas for kids to walk in and do trick-or-treating,” she said.

