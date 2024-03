The City of Atlanta is looking to educate the public on the difference between 911 and 311, and when to call each service.

Call 911 if you have a true emergency and need immediate help from police, fire, or rescue services.

If you have a non-emergency that still warrants contacting officials, call 311.

Out of 1.5 million calls to 911 in Atlanta last year, only 3.3% were actual emergencies.