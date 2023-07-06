City of Atlanta E-911 operators to receive $2,000 bonuses

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — In a press release, the City of Atlanta announced a retention incentive program for E-911 operators, funded by legislation which passed the City Council this year. Councilmembers Jason Winston and Michael Julian Bond introduced the bill on behalf of Mayor Andre Dickens’ administration.

The retention program is the latest in a series of initiatives designed to support public safety personnel.

“A dedicated workforce is the backbone of an effective and ethical government,” said Mayor Dickens. “These retention and incentive bonuses will help say thanks and retain world-class employees and continue to compete with the private and other sectors.”

The program will apply to employees of the city, non-sworn Grade 19 and below, alongside E-911 operators employed as of July 1, 2023.





